Maharashtra: Health Dept Expands SUMAN Initiative; Plans 600 Maternal & Child Care Centres Statewide | Freepik

Aiming to reduce the maternal and child deaths across Maharashtra, the state health department has planned to start 600 Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) centres at government facilities for providing pregnancy and postpartum care. Earlier they were supposed to start 457 SUMAN centres which have now increased considering pregnancy and postpartum care.

Besides immediate medical facilities, these centres will also focus on holistic conception, pregnancy and postpartum welfare until six months after delivery.

About the scheme

This scheme was launched by the Centre in October 2019. It offers free health services for pregnant women and newborn babies, including nutrient supplements and vaccination.

Senior health official from the state health department said that they are taking several measures for improving the maternal and child death for which the infrastructure and centres at public institutions are being improved. However, they have reduced the number of basic emergency obstetric and newborn care (BEmONC) and comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn Care (CEmONC).

“Of the total SUMAN centers, 538 will focus on basic facilities, with 47 dedicated to BEmONC and 15 to CEmONC for maternal and newborn care. The basic centres include primary healthcare centres, and BEmONC centres will include the sub-district and rural hospitals,” he said. We are working on locations for these centres which will be finalised soon, he added.

Officials waiting for guidelines from Centre

The official further said that they are working on guidelines and also waiting for guidelines from the Centre because the selected healthcare centres need to take certificates as per the National Quality Assurance Standards. Moreover, the centres also need to upgrade their services and machinery according to the Indian public health standards.

“The SUMAN scheme's emphasis on maternal and infant health, along with the provision of free services at public health facilities, and is a promising initiative. By addressing critical healthcare needs, it has the potential to significantly contribute to reducing mortality rates in the country,” said Dr Aniruddha Deshpande, assistant director of maternal health in the Public Health Department.

Maternal & Infant mortality rates in India

India’s maternal mortality rate declined from 254 per 1,00,000 live births in 2004-06 to 130 in 2014-16. Between 2001 and 2016, the infant mortality rate came down from 66 per 1,000 live births to 34.

Expanding SUMAN to include primary health centers across the state demonstrates a commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality. This broader reach aims to offer convenient and improved healthcare facilities for the public, contributing to overall health and well-being.