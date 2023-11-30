MP: Truck Laden With 162 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Flagged Down In Guna, 2 Arrested

FP Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown against illicit liquor, Dharnavada police flagged down a truck laden with 162 boxes of Punjab-made liquor concealed behind ply sheets on Wednesday evening. The truck was en route to the Sendhwa border for its delivery.

As per reports, acting on a specific tip-off on Wednesday evening, police launched an inspection drive near Gora culvert on NH-46. Upon suspicion, police intercepted a truck bearing registration number RJ 11 GA 6906 arriving from Guna side.

Upon inspecting the truck, police unearthed around 162 boxes of Punjab-brewed Tuborg beer, explicitly labelled for sale in Punjab. When questioned about the transport licence, the driver and companion failed to produce any valid documentation.

Driver identified as Bantu Jatav (23) and his companion Ranveer Sen (25), both hailing from Dholpur, Rajasthan, taken into custody.

Truck was loaded with beer

Further investigation revealed that the truck had been loaded with beer cases by truck owner Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Fariyad Khan, a Dholpur resident. The duo instructed the driver to park the truck near Sendhwa border, where an unidentified person was supposed to collect the illicit consignment.

The police seized 162 boxes of illicit liquor and impounded the truck at the police station. Additionally the truck owner was also charged in connection with the illegal transportation. Further investigations have been launched.