MP: Token System For Fertiliser Fails To Yield Result

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): After getting more than one inch of rain during winter rain (Mawatha), agriculture fields become waterlogged, making it difficult for crops to absorb nutrients. Excess moisture may lead to growth of weeds, further affecting crop yield. To avert this situation, farmers need urea fertiliser. The increased demand for fertiliser among small farmers has led to a surge in the number of people lining up for tokens at the cash sales centres.

This indicates the significant impact that these centres have on facilitating access to fertilisers for farmers in the district. Notably, the agriculture department in the district has set up token counters to avoid crowds at the sales centres, and farmers can get tokens between 8 am and 11 am. Meanwhile, this system is not enough to meet the excessive need for urea, as many farmers had to wait for almost a week to get their turn, causing delays in their agricultural activities. Farmers claimed that many of them who had gotten tokens for urea on November 22 had their turn on November 28.

Additionally, the limited timeframe for obtaining tokens may not be convenient for all farmers, especially those who have other commitments during the specified hours. Tokens are being distributed to farmers to buy fertiliser in cash through the agriculture department behind the agricultural produce market office. Tokens were distributed to more than 425 farmers on Tuesday. Due to the token time being three hours, all the farmers are not able to get the tokens. Before the token system, urea was given to farmers from the MP agro warehouse directly in front of market number one. Due to the huge crowd of farmers, farmers used to come to the road. To avoid crowding at the distribution centre, a token system has been started. Farmers are standing in line for tokens. After that, they are given a token of five bags per farmer.

District got 42,000 metric tons of fertiliser

As per the reports from the agriculture department, about 42,000 metric tons of urea fertiliser arrived in the district so far this season. Out of this, more than 36,000 metric tons have been distributed through cooperative societies, cash distribution centres and private shops in the district. Racks of fertiliser are coming continuously, yet it is beyond comprehension that farmers are not getting enough fertiliser bags. After distributing tokens for three hours in the morning, fertiliser is also being given from 12 cash sales centres in the district on the given date. The government has fixed a price of Rs 266.50 per bag of urea fertiliser. Officials claimed that sufficient urea is available in the district and that there is no shortage of fertiliser anywhere in the district. The situation is such that now there is less space to keep urea.