Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP, Congress, Vote Percentage

The Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on November 30 in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. While the Election Commission has postponed the counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday), results for the other four states will be disclosed tomorrow, December 3. Mizoram witnessed voting for 40 Assembly seats on November 7. Chhattisgarh held voting in two phases on November 7 and November 30. The election for the 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly occurred on November 17. Rajasthan conducted polling for its 199 seats in a single phase on November 25. Similarly, Telangana's voting for 119 seats took place in a single phase on November 30.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, comprising 230 members, underwent voting in a singular phase on November 17, achieving a voter turnout of 77.15%. This turnout marked a slight increase compared to the previous elections in 2018, which recorded a turnout of 75.63%.

The electoral landscape in Madhya Pradesh has been dominated by intense campaigns from both the Congress and the BJP this year. The BJP has maintained a stronghold on the state for nearly two decades, except for a brief two-year period when the Congress briefly assumed power after the 2018 polls.

In 2018, the Congress secured victory in the state's assembly election, breaking the BJP's continuous rule since 2003. However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia's departure from the Congress to join the BJP led to the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. Consequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP assumed the position of chief minister for the fourth time.

What do Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls predict?

Exit polls from various polling agencies, released on Thursday, presented diverse outcomes, with some indicating a slight advantage for the Congress party, while others foresaw a comprehensive victory for the BJP.

An amalgamated analysis of all exit polls suggests that the BJP is poised to regain power in Madhya Pradesh, anticipating a victory in 124 of the state's 230 seats, while the Congress is predicted to secure 102 seats.

The crucial majority mark in the state is set at 116 seats.

Among the eight exit polls forming the basis of the Poll of Polls, three have anticipated the BJP's triumphant return with a complete sweep. Nevertheless, the Congress might still be in contention, as three other polls have given it a marginal advantage.

