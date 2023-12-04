Kaun Banega Madhya Pradesh Ka CM: Will Shivraj Continue His Lucky Streak Or Top Brass Will Pick Prahlad Patel; Vijayvargiya, Tomar Too In Race

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: The results are already out, BJP clean-swept Madhya Pradesh. Now, the questions is: 'Kaun Banega CM' (Who will become the Chief Minister)! This is in everyone's mind as this time the BJP did not present any CM face despite the huge popularity of sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As BJP fielded its top-brass leaders including union ministers and most of them have won the election, there are murmurs in the political corridors BJP high-command might go with a fresh face for the coveted seat.

The top four leaders in race of the CM chair are: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Dimani), Kailash Vijayvargiya (Indore 1), Prahlad Singh Patel (Narsinghpur) and of course, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel says, "I am proud that I will sit in Parliament as an MLA today. I will speak about the Jaljeevan Mission in Rajya Sabha. If there are any questions then I will get a chance to go to both Rajya Sabha and Lok… pic.twitter.com/U6O45QHohC — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

As Madhya Pradesh is dominated by OBC and sitting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself comes from backward class, hence chances are that BJP may pick up another CM from backward class itself. Prahlad Singh Patel comes from a backward class and he is also close to PM Narendra Modi. Hence, he is a dark horse in the race for CM post.

The name of Gopal Bhargava (Rehli) is also creating the ripples for CM post and once he had openly expressed his desire.

सोशल मीडिया के मेरे मित्रों,



पूरे कैंपेन के दौरान आपका जो प्यार, सहयोग और स्नेह मिला, वो अद्भुत व अभूतपूर्व था।

आपके प्यार और सहयोग के जरिये आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने मध्यप्रदेश में ऐतिहासिक सफलता प्राप्त की है।



आपका यह प्रेम और स्नेह बना रहे...

मैं आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि… pic.twitter.com/411uSTQjba — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 3, 2023

BJP is shortly going to organize its MLA meeting to get the feedback over who could be the best CM face. The outcome of the meeting would be forwarded to the party high command who would decide who should be given the reins of Madhya Pradesh.

As CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s popularity remains unmatched in the state and his brain-child scheme “ Ladli Behana” did wonders in drumming up support of people, a section of BJP leaders is hopeful that Chouhan might get lucky again.