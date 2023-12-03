Madhya Pradesh Big Names Who Lost Assembly Elections 2023: Narottam Mishra, Digvijaya's Brother Lakshman Singh & More

By: Harshita Maheshwari | December 03, 2023
Madhya Pradesh assembly election result has come as a surprise as most of them were expecting a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress. As the BJP led on 160+ seats, several Congress stalwarts had to face defeat. There were shockers from the BJP as well.
1. Lakshman Singh, senion Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, lost from Chauchoura Assembly to BJP's Priyanka Penchi.
2. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra lost his Datia seat to Congress leader Bharti Rajendra. Intersetingly, Congres had first given the ticket to Awadhesh Nayak later replaced him with Bharti.
3. PC Sharma, a former minister in Kamal Nath govt and sitting MLA lost from Bhopal South. He lost the election to BJP leader Bhagwandas Sabnani.
4. State minister of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon lost the contest to Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar constituency.
5. Sanjay Shukla, sitting MLA from Indor-1, lost to veteran and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.
6. Now, this was a surprise! MLA Jitu Patwari lost Rau seat to BJP leader Madhu Verma.
7. Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste lost his Niwas seat to Congress leader Chainsingh Warkade
8. Sajjan Singh Verma is an MLA from Sonkatch in Madhya Pradesh and a member of the Indian National Congress. He was nominated again from Sonkatch constituency but lost against Dr Rajesh Sonkar.
9. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh lost his Lahar seat to Ambrish Sharma/
10. Gaurishankar Bisen served as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. In a big shock, Bisen lost his Balaghat seat-- that he had been winning since 2008, to Congress' Anubha Munjhare
11. Scindia-rival KP Singh lost Shivpuri to Devendra Kumar Jain by 43030 votes. Notably, Singh is sitting MLA from Picchore seat, however, this time Congress fielded him from Shivpuri, instigating Scindia to fight his rival.
Thanks For Reading!