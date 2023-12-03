MP Election Results 2023: CM Chouhan Gives Credit To PM Modi's Poll Campaign As BJP Leads In Madhya Pradesh

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections showed the BJP leading in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday gave credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign and said people have immense faith in him.

Chouhan also said they have properly implemented welfare schemes of the "double engine" government (of BJP at the Centre and in the state).

As per the latest figures available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 68 seats.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts. Such trends are coming as a result of this," Chouhan said.

Amit Shah's "infalliable strategy"

He also said the election campaign got the right direction due to the "infalliable strategy" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance of BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders and hard work of the party workers.

The MP government implemented schemes like the Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna and works have been done for the welfare of farmers, poor people and youth, which also touched the people's heart, the CM said.

"I had said the BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it," Chouhan said.