Madhya Pradesh Big Names Who Won Assembly Elections 2023: CM Shivraj, Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar & More

By: Harshita Maheshwari | December 03, 2023
Both the parties have fielded their top leaders this election. Everyone was so excited to know about the win and lose of the senior leaders and ministers. Here is the list of the 'Big Winners'.
1. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 24461 votes and Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa of Indian National Congress Party by 55131 votes from Dimani Constituency.
2. Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti of India, Prahlad Patel won by 31310 votes against INC's Lakhan Singh Patel from Narsinghpur Constituency.
3. The youngest cabinet minister in the state, Jaivardhan Singh nominated from Raghogarh won by 4505 votes against BJP candidate Heerendra Singh Bunty Peelaghata.
3. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected from Budhni constituency won by a high margin of 164951 votes. He defeated INC's Vikram Mastal Sharma.
5. State Congress president and ex-CM Kamal Nath defeated BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36594 votes.
6. Another shocking winner is Bharti Rajendra of INC, who defeated BJP's prominent leader and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra by 7742 votes from Datia constituency.
7.National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party and Former Mayor of Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya, contested from Indore-1 defeated opposition Golu Shukla by 57939 votes.
8. Member of Parliament Rakesh Singh who elected from Jabalpur west won by 30134 votes against INC's Tarun Bhanot.
9. BJP's Ambrish Sharma 'Guddu' defeated LoP Dr Govind Singh from Lahar constituency by 12397 votes and marked a big victory.
10. Another shocking and unexpected win is of Rau constituency's BJP candidate Madhu Verma who won by 35522 votes and defeated sitting MLA Jitu Patwari from INC.
11. BJP's Riti Pathak defeated INC's Gyan Singh by 35k+ vote margin.
