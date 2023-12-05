 MP: 'Public Wants Kailash Vijayvargiya As CM,' Says MLA Ramesh Mendola As State Guesses 'Kaun Banega Mukhya Mantri'
Mendola did not just stop here and also projected himself as a minister.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
MP: 'People Want To See Kailash Vijayvargiya As CM,' Says Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola | Pintu Namdev/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has successfully retained power in Madhya Pradesh, however, the hottest question now is: who will become the chief minister of the state? Well, every day a new name is being projected. In the same series, there is a strong pitch demanding that BJP National General Secretary and MLA from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya should be made the chief minister of the state.

Ramesh Mendola said- Kailash Vijayvargiya should become CM

BJP MLA from Indore-2 Ramesh Mendola, who has achieved the biggest victory in Madhya Pradesh, has raised the demand to make Kailash Vijayvargiya the next CM. Talking to the reporters, he said, “The public wants Kailash ji to become the Chief Minister of the state. There is no doubt that people want to see Kailash Ji as CM.”

Mendola did not just stop here and also projected himself as a minister. “Whoever wins (is popular among people), reaches there (minister’s post) someday,” he said.

Vijayvargiya met Nadda: Sources

After the results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the stir in BJP regarding the selection of Chief Minister has intensified from Bhopal to Delhi. Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached Delhi on Monday morning. If sources are to be believed, he has also met BJP National President JP Nadda.

It is worth noting that after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results on Sunday, when journalists asked Kailash Vijayvargiya whether this was the effect of the Ladli Behna Yojana he replied that the credit goes fully to Modi factor. “Is there Ladli Behna Yojana in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh? We have won only because of PM Modi,” he added.

