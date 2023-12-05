Cyclone Michaung Impact In MP: Days Become Foggy, Temperature Dives By 5° Celsius

MP Weather Updates: Michaung Starts To Effect MP, Envelops State With Fog, Temperature Decreases By 5° Celsius; Rains To Return By December 11 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone ‘Michaung’ which has caused terrifying floods in Chennai and has recently hit Andhra Pradesh with winds at the velocity of 90 KMPH has started to affect Madhya Pradesh as the temperature has dropped in the state by approximately 5 degrees just within 24 hours.

Shivpuri receives rainfall

On Tuesday, the temperature in Bhopal dropped to 4.9 degrees. Gwalior was the coldest as the temperature dropped by 5.1 degrees Celsius in the city. Also, Shivpuri received more than 1 inch of rainfall.

There is a forecast of thunderstorms and rain for the next two days in Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions. It will be cloudy in Bhopal. There will also be dense fog in the morning.

The Michaung storm arose from the Bay of Bengal on December 2, which may Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after Tamil Nadu. These major weather activities will also affect Madhya Pradesh by Friday.

Districts to be affected the most

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the cyclone will affect the districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions. These include Jabalpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori and Anuppur.

Rains to return by Dec 12

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain predicted the rainfall will start again in the state on 11th or 12th December. After the cyclonic activities stop, the state will witness sunshine again.

There was rain and hailstorm in Madhya Pradesh for seven days due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line, which stopped on December 3.

Today’s temperature

Tuesday saw a 4.9-degree decrease in Bhopal's daytime temperature, which was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius. In Indore it was 26.2 degrees, in Jabalpur it was 29.4 degrees, and in Ujjain it was 23.8 degrees.

About other districts, the temperature remained between 23- 30 degrees celsius - 29.4 in Narmadapuram, 27.5 in Khandwa, 25.2 in Pachmarhi, 24.6 in Raisen, 25 in Ratlam, along with 28.3 degrees in Chhindwara, 28.8 degrees in Damoh, 25.4 degrees in Khajuraho, and 30.8 degrees in Mandla and so on.