 Indore: ‘Michaung’ Keeps City Temp From Falling, Weather Turns Cloudy Again
Night remains hot with temperature over 7 degrees Celsius while day turns cool due to cloudy weather

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While cyclone Michaung is affecting weather conditions in southern states, it has also delayed the winters in Indore. According to regional Meteorological Department officials, the wind pattern has changed in the city from north easterly to easterly due to the cyclonic activities, preventing the temperature from going southwards.

Meanwhile, the fluctuation in weather conditions continued on Monday as the city sky turned cloudy once again following a sunny day on Sunday. The morning also remained foggy as the visibility dropped to 1,200 meters and the city was covered in mist.

With the change in conditions, the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours while the night remained hot with the temperature seven degrees Celsius above normal.

Meanwhile, the weatherman said that similar conditions will prevail in the city for two days and the temperature will decrease only after December 6.

“The effect of western disturbance has been waning but the day and night temperature is not decreasing due to the cyclonic storm Michaung. The wind pattern has changed from north easterly to easterly which is keeping the temperature from falling. Now, a drop in temperature would be seen only after December 6 after the effect of the cyclonic storm wanes,” Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees above normal. The humidity was recorded at 89 per cent in the morning and 86 per cent in the evening.

Indore: Mentally Ill Youth Held For Raping Unconscious Mother
