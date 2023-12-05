Indore: Mentally Ill Youth Held For Raping Unconscious Mother

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a mentally ill youth allegedly raped his unconscious mother on the roadside and then left her to die. Police have detained the accused and are questioning him.

Palasia police station in-charge JP Jamre said a woman’s body was found lying in a lane near Giriraj Mayadevi Hostel on Saturday morning. The body was sent for autopsy after which the doctors said that the victim had been raped.

Police checked CCTV cameras of the area and spotted her with a youth. They managed to trace the youth, who turned out to be mentally ill.

During questioning, he told police that he lived in the Lasudia area and the woman was his mother, who was ailing. He had taken her to a hospital for treatment late on Friday. While returning from the hospital, the accused and the woman got down from an autorickshaw and started walking. However, the woman was so ill that she collapsed on the roadside and became unconscious. Taking advantage of her state, the accused raped her and then fled from the spot.