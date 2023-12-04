Indore: Man Killed, Friend Hurt After Dumper Hits Bike

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old man was killed while his friend sustained injuries after their bike was hit by a dumper in Lasudia police station area on Saturday. The accident happened near Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka when they were going for work. They were taken to the hospital but one person could not be saved and the other was admitted for treatment. The driver fled from the scene after leaving his dumper. The police are investigating the case and have seized the vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Komal Prasad Thakur, a resident of Vaibhavlaxmi Nagar and hailed from Balaghat. His friend has been identified as Badrilal. He sustained injuries in his head and hand. The police began a probe into the case and recorded the statements of family members. The police seized the dumper and sent the body for autopsy. Later they will gather information about the errant driver on the basis of the dumper’s registration number. A search is on for him.

Supporters of pol parties obstruct traffic on AB Road

A heavy traffic jam occurred on AB Road, near the stretch from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, for most parts of Sunday due to congregation of supporters of political parties at the Nehru Stadium where counting of votes for the assembly election was going on. Since morning, a massive crowd of both BJP and Congress supporters had been gathering near the Nehru Stadium. A large crowd was standing on the road and some were sitting at the side of the road and on the footpath, causing inconvenience to vehicle riders.

As the BJP party office is located in front of the Nehru Stadium, by noon, party workers began to celebrate the victory with candidates on the road, leading to traffic congestion on both sides of the roads. Within a couple of hours, traffic pressure increased, resulting in bumper to bumper traffic as there was very little space for vehicles to move.

Traffic police personnel were deployed on the stretch to manage the situation, ensuring that commuters did not have to wait for a longer period of time. The police barricaded one stretch of the road from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, restricting four-wheelers to enter the road and diverted them to BRTS road. Only two-wheelers were allowed to use the road. Some enthusiastic BJP supporters, excited about their candidates' victory, climbed the divider to cross the road from the Nehru Stadium side to the BJP office side, causing difficulties for i-Buses to commute properly.