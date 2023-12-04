Indore: Supporters Of Pol Parties Obstruct Traffic On AB Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy traffic jam occurred on AB Road, near the stretch from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, for most parts of Sunday due to congregation of supporters of political parties at the Nehru Stadium where counting of votes for the assembly election was going on. Since morning, a massive crowd of both BJP and Congress supporters had been gathering near the Nehru Stadium. A large crowd was standing on the road and some were sitting at the side of the road and on the footpath, causing inconvenience to vehicle riders.

As the BJP party office is located in front of the Nehru Stadium, by noon, party workers began to celebrate the victory with candidates on the road, leading to traffic congestion on both sides of the roads. Within a couple of hours, traffic pressure increased, resulting in bumper to bumper traffic as there was very little space for vehicles to move.

Traffic police personnel were deployed on the stretch to manage the situation, ensuring that commuters did not have to wait for a longer period of time. The police barricaded one stretch of the road from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, restricting four-wheelers to enter the road and diverted them to BRTS road. Only two-wheelers were allowed to use the road. Some enthusiastic BJP supporters, excited about their candidates' victory, climbed the divider to cross the road from the Nehru Stadium side to the BJP office side, causing difficulties for i-Buses to commute properly.