 Indore: Supporters Of Pol Parties Obstruct Traffic On AB Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Supporters Of Pol Parties Obstruct Traffic On AB Road

Indore: Supporters Of Pol Parties Obstruct Traffic On AB Road

A large crowd was standing on the road and some were sitting at the side of the road and on the footpath, causing inconvenience to vehicle riders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 06:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heavy traffic jam occurred on AB Road, near the stretch from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, for most parts of Sunday due to congregation of supporters of political parties at the Nehru Stadium where counting of votes for the assembly election was going on. Since morning, a massive crowd of both BJP and Congress supporters had been gathering near the Nehru Stadium. A large crowd was standing on the road and some were sitting at the side of the road and on the footpath, causing inconvenience to vehicle riders.

As the BJP party office is located in front of the Nehru Stadium, by noon, party workers began to celebrate the victory with candidates on the road, leading to traffic congestion on both sides of the roads. Within a couple of hours, traffic pressure increased, resulting in bumper to bumper traffic as there was very little space for vehicles to move.

Traffic police personnel were deployed on the stretch to manage the situation, ensuring that commuters did not have to wait for a longer period of time. The police barricaded one stretch of the road from Shivaji Vatika Square to GPO Square, restricting four-wheelers to enter the road and diverted them to BRTS road. Only two-wheelers were allowed to use the road. Some enthusiastic BJP supporters, excited about their candidates' victory, climbed the divider to cross the road from the Nehru Stadium side to the BJP office side, causing difficulties for i-Buses to commute properly.

Read Also
Indore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result FINAL: BJP Wins 47 Out Of 66 Seats In Region; Congress'...

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result FINAL: BJP Wins 47 Out Of 66 Seats In Region; Congress'...

Indore Madhya Pradesh Election FINAL Results: BJP Wins 25 Out Of 37 Seats; Check Full List

Indore Madhya Pradesh Election FINAL Results: BJP Wins 25 Out Of 37 Seats; Check Full List

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: City Clean Sweep By BJP, History Created In Indore

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: City Clean Sweep By BJP, History Created In Indore

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: BJP Sweeps Cong Out Of Indore

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: BJP Sweeps Cong Out Of Indore

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Dhol, DJ And Dance Mark BJP Victory Celebration In Indore

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: Dhol, DJ And Dance Mark BJP Victory Celebration In Indore