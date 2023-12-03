 Indore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’ Sanjay Shukla Loses Hope, Patwari Swears To Work Hard Next Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’ Sanjay Shukla Loses Hope, Patwari Swears To Work Hard Next Time

Indore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’ Sanjay Shukla Loses Hope, Patwari Swears To Work Hard Next Time

Every single BJP leader from Indore district won!

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Reactions Of Indore MP Election 2023 Results: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’ Sanjay Shukla Loses Hope, Patwari Swears To Work Hard Next Time |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has won 20 out of 37 seats in the Indore division. Also, the saffron party has swept all the 9 seats in Indore district including Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Mhow, Rau, Sanwer and Depalpur. 

Every single BJP leader from Indore - Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla, Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardiya, Usha Thakur, Madhu Verma and Tulsi Silawat have been chosen by the people of Indore. 

'Seat Puller' Justifies Nickname

Kailash Vijayvargiya has never lost a single election in his political career. He won again from Indore-1 against the sitting MLA of Congress, Sanjay Shukla.

People of Indore not only showed their love through votes, but also by gathering at the residence of Vijayvargiya to celebrated and congratulate the leader.

Reactions Of Leaders On Trends

The trends are sprouting mixed reactions from various political leaders from Indore district. Those from Bhartiya Janta Party, are celebrating and congratulating each other with huge gaiety. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also flashed the victory sign. 

Whereas, the Congress has accepted the defeat and showed belief in democracy. 

BJP’s Malini Laxmansingh Gaur, the winner from Indore-4 has praised the magic created by Narendra Modi among the public and the welfare schemes launched by Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his tenure. 

“BJP has won! We expected 150 seats in the entire state but the results have surprised us with 160+ seats. Public really blessed us! Credit goes to CM welfare schemes and Modi’s magic. Indore must get a ministerial berth in the new government.”

Former Minister of MP tourism & BJP MLA Usha Thakur who won from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow also gave the credits of victory to Chouhan’s Ladli Behna Scheme. “Ladli Behna Yojna has given the biggest blessing to BJP,” she exclaimed.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath accepted the defeat and inability in understanding the voters' point of view.

Congress’s Sanjay Shukla seemed disheartened ever since the trends as most of the time, BJP was leading in 8 seats out of 9. He said, “I have no hopes now! We have lost the elections.”

Former minister Jitu Patwari, on the other hand said, “It is democracy. We will analyse out strengths and weaknesses, take 5 years to work on the same and will fight back in next elections.”

Status Of Madhya Pradesh 

Out of 230 seats, BJP has 19 and is leading in 148 constituencies. Whereas, Indian national Congress has won 6 seats and is leading in 56 assembly constituencies. Talking about other parties, Bhartiya Adivasi Party has won 1 seat till now. 

Read Also
Indore Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP Wins 20 Out Of 37 Seats In Indore Division, Here's...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leading In 47 Out Of 66 Seats In Region; Check...

Malwa-Nimar Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE: BJP Leading In 47 Out Of 66 Seats In Region; Check...

Indore Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP Wins 20 Out Of 37 Seats In Indore Division, Here's...

Indore Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP Wins 20 Out Of 37 Seats In Indore Division, Here's...

Indore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’...

Indore Leaders Reactions: Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur Give Credits To Modi & Chouhan; Congress’...

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress' Defeat Sign Of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's Waning...

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress' Defeat Sign Of Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's Waning...

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

5 Key Reasons For BJP's Victory In Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023