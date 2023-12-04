Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: City Clean Sweep By BJP, History Created In Indore

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It’s a clean sweep for Bhartiya Janata Party in Indore. The saffron party has created history in Indore by winning all the seats and left not only the Congress but even the people surprised who were expecting at least two seats for Congress.

Various factors worked in favour of BJP in Indore while Congress candidates’ ‘over confidence’ for winning the elections became the reason of their downfall.

With the announcement of heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya as the candidate from Indore-1 against Sanjay Shukla, BJP had surprised and also cleared that it will not leave any loose ends in the elections.

Both ministers Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat secured their seats while Ramesh Mendola aka ‘Dada Dayalu’ won the elections with a historic margin. Similarly, the win of Golu Shukla from Indore-3 and defeat of Satyanarayan Patel also remained a surprising factor for the people.

Assembly Constituency Indore-1

Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP)

Strong points

1. Tallest leader and strongest leader of city. He is capable to wrest seats and have wrested seats four times

2. Natural leader of Indore and is known as man for development

3. Cadre support was there with him along with support from various samajs

4. PM Narendra Modi’s road show

5. No Negative Campaigning

Sanjay Shukla (Congress)

Weak points

1. Nervousness of Kailash Vijayvargiya being his opponent

2. Started negative campaigning and made personal attacks

3. Samaj people in the constituency chose Kailash Vijayvargiya

4. He already lost with 20k votes in mayoral election on which he was needed to work

Assembly Constituency Indore-2

Ramesh Mendola (BJP)

Strong points

1. Stronghold in the constituency. Familiar with many people living in the constituency.

2. Attends all events and known for his sober nature and helpful attitude

3. He developed infrastructure in the area; helped traders in plying their trade

4. Ladli Behna Yojna helped in securing margin of more than 1 lakh votes

Chintu Choksey (Congress)

Weak points

1. Over confidence of winning

2. Victory of four wards made him felt that he would defeat Mendola

3. Negative campaigning

Assembly Constituency Indore-3

Rakesh ‘Golu’ Shukla (BJP)

Strong Points

1. PM Modi’s roadshow helped him in winning the election

2. Crores of works done by Kailash Vijayvargiya at the time of Akash Vijayvargiya helped him get benefit

3. BJP cadres worked hard to get him win

Pintu Joshi (Congress)

Weak Points

1. Over confidence and thought that Golu is not in the race made him get defeated

2. He did not work as hard for the constituency as expected

Assembly Constituency Indore-4

Malini Gaur (BJP)

Strong Points

1. BJP’s strong seat always won with great leads in every election. Also called as Ayodhya

2. Garba and organising other such social programmes for samaj helped

Raja Mangwani (Congress)

Weak Points

1. Opposition of his getting ticket started in beginning. His party leader Akshay Bam was also against him.

2. He was never active in the area and was a new candidate

Assembly Constituency Indore-5

Mahendra Hardia (BJP)

Strong Points

1. As soon as his name was declared, he got active in election campaign

2. Earlier his ward corporators themselves did not agree on his name but later they agreed on it

3. His clean image and good behaviour with the public helped him

Satyanarayan Patel (Congress)

Weak Points

1. His campaigning was weak and he lost the steam during the campaign

2. Star campaigning was not done in his constituency and new leaders came to campaign

Depalpur

Manoj Patel (BJP)

Strong points

1. He cleaned his image by picking phone calls and responded to people

2. Took support from the samaj people

Vishal Patel (congress)

Weak points

1. Anti-incumbency factor went against him

2. Ladli Behna Yojana helped his opponent since many of the scheme beneficiaries relied under his constituency

Sanwer

Tulsi Silawat (BJP)

Strong Points

1. Government schemes helped him

2. Two rallies of Jyotiraditya Scindia and one rally of the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Reena Borasia (Congress)

Weak points

1. Not active in constituency

2. Not much experience in politics

Rau

Madhu Verma (BJP)

Strong points

1. Three months before he got the ticket and he began a proper campaigning

2. He was also active in the rural areas and gained good votes from there

3. He owns a clean image

Jitu Patwari (Congress)

Weak points

1. During his ministership he overlooked his workers and also constituency works

2. Thinking himself as a big leader of Congress, he took interest in other constituencies instead focusing on his own

Mhow

Usha Thakur (BJP)

Strong Points

1. Mhow was the seat from where Congress rebel was there which helped her in gaining votes

2. BJP president JP Nadda took out a rally in the constituency

3. RSS activities also supported

Antar Singh Darbar (Independent)

Weak points

1. No party symbol

2. Tribal votes were not with him