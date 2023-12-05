"I Have Only One Resolution.....": Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has only one resolution to enable the BJP to register victory in 29 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister informed that he will go to Chhindwara where the party lost all 7 seats in Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said," I am not going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution that the BJP should win all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

We want to garland Prime Minister Modi which will be made of a total of 29 Lotus and again he becomes Prime Minister of the country." Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed 'Ram Rath Yatra' at his residence in Bhopal on Tuesday.

On the occasion CM Chouhan told reporters, "It is our good fortune that the grand temple of Lord Ram is now ready in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya and it will be consecrated on January 22 next year by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We all are very happy because it took years of struggle and now that auspicious day has come when Lord Ram will reside in this grand temple in Ayodhya."

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly polls, many senior party leaders eyeing the post of Chief minister.

Amid this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI on Tuesday and he also extended gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, after coming out of a review meeting with Congress candidates on election results, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath in Bhopal said, "Every person kept his/her view. I have asked them to give a report.

There is energy among the party workers. I am going to Delhi." Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states.

The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.