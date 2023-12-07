Bhopal: Task Frauds Involving YouTube, Social Media Apps See Spike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the year 2023 about to be wrapped up, the cyber crooks are possibly mulling over giving a send off to the year in a grand way, as the number of frauds committed by them have picked pace in the city in December. In the last six days, cyber crooks have duped as many as 15 persons on the pretext of assigning them tasks, that includes offering them to like Facebook pages, YouTube videos and Instagram pictures,

Senior officials of the district cyber crime cell said that yet again, such apps have surfaced which do not require phone number to sign up thus giving a room to the crooks to cheat people. In one of the cases reported on Tuesday from Arera Colony, the complainant Sandeep Sharma told the cyber cops that he received a message on a social media messaging platform, in which a person offered him to like several Instagram pages, and share trending posts on his story in exchange of Rs 100. Sharma was told that if he would speed up his pace, he shall be paid Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per day. Sharma received Rs 2000 in his bank account for the work he did. After a few days, the person who had contacted Sharma offered him to bet his money on tasks that involve huge sums of money. He did so, and put Rs 10,000 at stake to obtain a benefit of Rs 15000, but later, lost the amount to the cyber crook, as he froze Sharma’s money on the digital platform which he had created.

In cases other than this, the target persons are made to register themselves on a website, and are even provided bonus amounts in case of trust issues. They are even provided an account on the website created by the crook, which displays the total amount deposited by them. After the crooks are done with duping the people, they tell the victims that their system has been experiencing a glitch, and then go incommunicado, leaving the victims in limbo.

Advisory already issued: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the cyber crime cell has recently issued an advisory for spreading awareness regarding task frauds. There is no shortcut to make quick buck, and people should not fall for it, said the officer.