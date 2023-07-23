Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC Replaces 'Bra, Old Monk, Bh*****d' & Removes Mamata Banerjee Dialogue

Ranveer and Alia in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | A still from trailer

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has reportedly been certified but with a few changes.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to replace a cuss word used in the film and has also objected to the references of Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

RARKPK certified by CBFC but with few changes

According to several media reports, abusive word b******d, used multiple times in the film, was replaced by 'behan di'. A popular rum brand was changed to 'Bold Monk'.

Also, Lok Sabha was mentioned in one of the dialogues and the CBFC reportedly asked the makers to remove it and not even replace it with any other term. In the Rabindranath Tagore scene, a certain word was replaced with 'koi filter'.

Reportedly, an entire dialogue about West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was asked to be deleted and in one of the lingerie shop scenes, bra was replaced with 'item'. It was termed as 'degrading' women and 'vulgar'.

Ranveer and Alia are promoting the film in full swing. Over the last few days, they have been visiting different cities and interacting with fans and the media.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.