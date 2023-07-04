Fans Spot Ananya Panday Grooving With Ranveer Singh In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer (Watch)

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was officially released by the makers on July 4. Directed by Karan Johar, the trailer of the film promises to usher love, family drama and humour with its fresh narrative and stellar star cast in the classic Dharma style.

Fans are left spellbound as they got a deeper insight into the world of Rocky and Rani and their "Prem Kahaani." Several users flooded social media platforms with praises for the trailer.

Ananya Panday's cameo in Karan Johar's film

While some talked about Alia and Ranveer's undeniable chemistry, others praised the grand sets, glamorous outfits and dramatic events. Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted actress Ananya Panday in the trailer. Yes, you read that right.

In the trailer, Ananya can be spotted grooving with Ranveer to a song. The shot appears midway through the trailer. The Gehraiyaan actress is seen in a red shimmery outfit. Her still from the trailer has gone viral on social media.

Fans were quite surprised to see Ananya in the trailer as there was no earlier announcement made about her cameo.

Going by the trailer, the film is set to revolve around a highly-educated and sophisticated Rani Chatterjee, opposite a brash and spoilt Rocky Randhawa. While the two will eventually fall in love, the bigger task will be to convince their families of their love story.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

The film is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.