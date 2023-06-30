Ananya Panday Hides Her Face At Mumbai Airport As She Returns From Delhi; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday morning as she returned from Delhi after an event. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media.

However, Ananya, who often interacts with paps and is always all smiles while posing for them, was seen hiding her face from the cameras.

In one of the clips shared by a celebrity pap, Ananya is seen coming out of the airport. She is seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress covered her face with a black mask.

The video clearly shows Ananya trying to hide her face with her hand. Take a look at the clip here:

On June 29, Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie video. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Ananya shared beautiful pictures from her visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. She treated her fans with a glimpse of her spiritual travel in Delhi.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting near Sarovar dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama set.

Ananya's upcoming projects

The actress will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Ananya will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.