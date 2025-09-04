Baaghi 4 Gets 23 Visual Cuts From CBFC; Frontal Nude Scene Hidden, Word 'Condom' Gets Muted: Report

The trailer of Baaghi 4 was filled with a lot of bloodshed, and it was a hint that the movie will get an 'A' certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Tiger Shroff starrer has received an 'A' certificate, but after 23 visual cuts as well as a few audio changes.

A scene had frontal nudity, so that has been hidden. In a scene, a character is seen standing on a coffin, so it was asked to be deleted. A scene where a character lights a cigarette from a ‘niranjan diya’, that one-second shot was asked to be removed.

In the song Yeh Mera Husn, at the end, there's a scene in which Sanjay Dutt's character is seen lighting a cigarette with an amputated hand. Reportedly, that scene has been deleted. In a scene, there's a shot where a knife is thrown towards the statue of Jesus Christ, so even that was asked to be deleted.

Apart from these, there are some more visual cuts that the film has received.

Talking about the audio cuts, there's a dialogue, 'Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha', so in this, the word 'condom' was muted. The word fingering was replaced with an appropriate word, and there are more audio changes as well.

Baaghi 4 Release Date

Baaghi 4, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, is slated to release on September 5, 2025. The movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of filmmaker A Harsha, who has helmed many films down South.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking

Baaghi 4 is expected to take a good opening at the box office. The film has till now collected Rs. 2.83 crore without block tickets, and with block tickets, the collection is Rs. 5.26. The trade is expecting that the movie will open to a double-digit number. So, let's wait and watch.