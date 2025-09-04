 Highest 2 Lowest OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award Winner Denzel Washington's Latest Film
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Highest 2 Lowest OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Highest 2 Lowest, the much-talked-about crime thriller, is all set to make its OTT debut. The film stars Denzel Washington, who plays the role of David King. Highest 2 Lowest had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025, and was released theatrically on August 15, 2025.

It received positive reviews from critics. Now, the film is set to be released on Apple TV+. The film is based on Akira Kurosawa, Ryūzō Kikushima, Hideo Oguni, and Eijirō Hisaita's film of the same name.

About Highest 2 Lowest

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "It's almost showtime. #Highest2Lowest premieres Friday on Apple TV+." The film explores themes of wealth inequality, systemic racism, social mobility, capitalist ethics, and the ethics of making money in the music industry, including the tensions between art and commerce.

Plot overview

In Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, the son of affluent music producer David King is abducted, forcing him to pay a significant ransom. The scheme unravels when the kidnapper mistakenly captures King's chauffeur's son instead, compelling King to decide between his wealth for his son or the life of his associate's son. The movie examines affluence, entitlement, and ethical duty via this moral quandary.

Cast and characters

The film features Denzel Washington as David King, Ilfenesh Hadera as Pam King, Jeffrey Wright as Paul Christopher, ASAP Rocky as Archie "Yung Felon", Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda, and Dean Winters as Det. Higgins, Wendell Pierce, Andy McQueen as Larry Friday, and Elijah Wright as Kyle Christopher, among others. It is directed by Spike Lee and Alan Fox wrote the screenplay of the film.

About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is a Veteran actor who is known for his engaging and powerful performances. He has received numerous prestigious awards and nominations, including two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. Washington won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for playing an American Civil War soldier in the war drama Glory, which was released in 1989 and for Best Actor for playing a corrupt police officer in the crime thriller Training Day.

