 Coolie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer
Coolie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer

Rajinikanth's latest action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in theatres on August 14, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics who praised the performances, soundtrack, and score, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Coolie OTT Release Date | Photo Attribution: Prime Video

Rajinikanth's latest action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in theatres on August 14, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics who praised the performances, soundtrack, and score, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Rajinikanth's historic 171st movie is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 11, 2025.

About Coolie

The film will be available to watch in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie, which is set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, explores themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing. The screenplay of the film is written by talented Lokesh Kanagaraj with Chandhru Anbazhagan. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of the film. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

What is Coolie all about?

The film centres around Deva (Rajinikanth), whose life is turned upside down when he learns about the mysterious death of his companion Rajasekar. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Deva decides to take matters into his own hands. He discovers that Rajasekar was involved in a smuggling operation led by Simon (Nagarjuna). It becomes obvious that Rajasekar's heart attack was actually a murder, intended to cover up his invention of an electric chair designed for body disposal for the criminal syndicate. As Deva infiltrates the organization to expose the criminals, he confronts his own past and the dangerous secrets tied to the syndicate's activities.

Cast and characters

The film features talented actors, including Rajinikanth as Devaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayalan, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi Rajasekar, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Ayyappa P. Sharma as Ayyappan, and Junior MGR as Simon's aide. The film also features Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Shobana in a special appearance.

