Nandi Weds Nadini! Villagers Organize Wedding Of Cow & Bull In MP's Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Approximately 38 lakh marriages are going to be held in India this wedding season, out of which a unique marriage has come to light in which a cow and a bull tied the knot together.

The marriage, which was pronounced as ‘Shiv Vivah’ by the people, took place in Maheshwar of Khargone district. This unique marriage function of a cow and bull was organised by thousands of people of Bharwad community hailing from more than 50 villages of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

‘Shiv Vivah’ organised by thousands of villagers

Interestingly, the bull was adorned as a groom and the cow as a bride. Thousands of wedding guests present were also singing and dancing to the music played in the ceremony. The villagers also named the marriage as ‘Shiv Vivah’.

The bride of this marriage ceremony was called ‘Nandini’ and the groom bull Nandkishore' came along a wedding procession to marry Nandini.

Nandini & Nandi are 12 months old

As informed by the villagers organising this unique wedding, the age of the bride cow Nandini from Maheshwar (MP) of Khargone and the age of the groom Nandi from Daivad village of Maharashtra is 12 months.

Nandi-Nandini were married in the pavilion by the villagers. After this Nandini was sent away with Nandi. During this, people from Nandini's side had tears in their eyes.