MP Weather Update: Foggy Morning Embraces Bhopal, Ratlam Among Other Cities; Chill To Intensify In Coming Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog gracefully blanketed cities like Bhopal, Ratlam, and Vidisha painting a serene yet chilly scene in the state, on Friday morning. The atmospheric phenomenon brought with it a noticeable decrease in temperature. Shajapur, too, found itself under the veil of fog, leading to reduced visibility in the region. The day began with brisk and chilly winds sweeping through the area.

Weather scientists predict that the next three days will see a further intensification of the cold wave, with a decrease in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. Currently, Jabalpur, Seoni, and Umaria are among the coldest places, with daytime temperatures hovering below 20 degrees Celsius. There's a noticeable chill in the air in Bhopal and Indore as well.

Senior meteorologist H S Pandey explained that although the impact of the weakened 'Michong' storm has lessened, cloud cover persists in the state due to increased humidity. The northerly winds are contributing to the heightened cold conditions. Several cities have witnessed a drop in temperatures even during the night. A shift in weather patterns is expected in the state after three days due to a western disturbance.

Sagar recorded the lowest temperature in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night, with the mercury dipping to 12.2 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi registered 15 degrees Celsius, while Narmadapuram experienced the highest temperature at 20 degrees Celsius.