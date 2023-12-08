MP: Idols Of Deities Dressed In Warm Clothes And Woollens As Winter Sets In (WATCH) |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the increasing cold in Madhya Pradesh, God has also started giving darshan to the devotees in warm clothes. This is because, as winters are approaching, idols of Gods are being dressed in warm clothes by the priests in different temples of the state.

In the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple of the capital Bhopal, the idols of all the Gods were dressed in warm clothes to protect them from the cold. The priest of the temple said that it is the belief of the devotees that just as we feel cold, God also feels cold, hence all the Gods and Goddesses including Hanuman ji have been dressed in woollen clothes like sweaters and shawls.

In the Janaki temple of Damoh, the idol of Maa Durga was adorned according to the cold weather. All the deities were dressed in sweaters and shawls to protect them from the cold.

Warm offerings to God in winter

Similarly, in many other temples of the state including Chhindwara and Gwalior, the idols have been dressed in warm clothes to protect them from the cold. In Sandipani Ashram of Ujjain, a fireplace is also being set up to provide warmth to the Lord. Not only this, hot food is also being offered to God in cold weather as prasad.