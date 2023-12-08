TV Actor Arpit Ranka, Who Played Duryodhana In Mahabharat, Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH) |

Actor Arpit Ranka on Friday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain ditrict. The actor reached Mahakaleshwar temple in the early hours of Friday to attend the Bhasma Aarti. In the videos captured by Madhya Pradesh-based paps, Arpit can be seen participating in the 'Bhasma Aarti'.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Arpit Ranka reached Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for 'Bhasma Aarti'. pic.twitter.com/PRoEYC6Wdg — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023 TV Actor

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, he wore a traditional blue outfit.

During the Bhasma Aarti, he sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers.

Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday.

She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanied her for the prayers.

Coming back to Arpit's work front, he is known for his role as Duryodhana in the 2013 show 'Mahabharat' and Kans in 'RadhaKrishn'.

After a short stint in TV and films from the south, made his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Bholaa'.

In the film, he plays the role of Bhuraa, one of the negative leads.