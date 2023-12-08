MP: Fans Elated As Dunki Trailer Shows Jabalpur; Know More About The Stunning Marble Rocks Of Bhedaghat Where The SRK Starrer Was Shot

A still from Dunki's trailer |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The trailer of the much awaited Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is out and the film is all set to release on December 21. But, did you know that the film that has been shot at several breathtaking locations like London, Budapest and Jeddah, also has scenes of the striking marble rocks of Jabalpur’s Bhedaghat?

In the movie’s trailer, the film’s characters can be seen in a steamer boat on the Narmada river amidst the scenic beauty of Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuandhar waterfall.

SRK’s fans from Jabalpur are excited to see their city and its natural beauty being portrayed on the big screen. A post related to the same on Instagram has more than 16,000 likes so far.

The post has been shared by an account called Jabalpuram. In the comment section, one of the users wrote, “This is our Sanskardhani (cultural capital) Jabalpur,” while another commented, “Jabalpur is such a beautiful place that everyone gets attracted to it.”

Marble Rocks, Bhedaghat | Wikipedia

Other films shot in Bhedaghat

Before Dunki, movies like Mohenjo Daro, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Bobby have also been shot in Bhedaghat. The opening sequence of popular TV show Mahabharat (2013) was also shot here.

Bhedaghat is famous for its soaring white marble rocks adjoining Narmada river. The rocks are said to magically change shape as you sail song the river.

SRK and Hirani come together for the first time

Dunki was shot in Jabalpur in December last year. During the shoot, some right-wing groups held protests as well over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song row from another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Pathaan.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.