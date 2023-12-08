Indore: Agriculture College’s Potato Aeroponics Unit Inaugurated

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (RVSKVV)- College of Agriculture, inaugurated its potato aeroponics unit on the campus on Wednesday.

Aeroponics is a soil-less cultivation method where plant roots are suspended in the air and nourished through a nutrient-rich mist. In this process, potato seeds are derived from a tissue culture system, highlighting a sophisticated approach to cultivating potatoes with enhanced precision and efficiency said chief scientist of the project Bharat Singh.

During the inauguration of the unit, Arvind K Shukla, the vice chancellor of RVSKVV, Gwalior, emphasised the significance of adopting tissue culture for potato cultivation. He pointed out that conventional methods often result in viral infections affecting potato production, with these viruses remaining unseen until harvesting. Shukla highlighted the advantage of using tissue culture-derived seeds, ensuring virus-free potatoes and providing a longer seed durability of 5-6 years, ultimately benefitting the farmers with increased productivity and sustainability.

In addition, Shukla highlighted that this potato aeroponics unit is the second of its kind, with the first artificial unit located in Gwalior. However, this newly inaugurated unit at RVSKVV focuses on natural cultivation, utilising sunlight, air, and water to foster the growth of potatoes. This shift towards natural methods reflects a commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

While acknowledging that the technique is costly at present, K Shukla pointed out the long-term benefit of seed durability, lasting 5-6 years. To address the issue of the high cost, a dedicated scientist has been appointed for the unit, tasked with managing and assessing the associated costs. The institution aims to develop a comprehensive estimate for potato cultivation using this technique, aligning with the commitment to balance the initial investment with the long-term advantages and potential cost-effectiveness.

This project is a research under the guidance of Arvind K Shukla, vice chancellor of RVSKVV, Gwalior and K.N. Pathak, dean agricultural college, where Bharat Singh, chief scientist and Ankita Shahu, scientist, assistant professor will lead the project here in Indore unit.