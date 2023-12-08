Indore: Govt To Watch Academic Activities In Colleges Through Third Eye

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind move, the department of higher education (DHE) has decided to start live monitoring of academic activity, especially classroom teaching, in government and private colleges in the state through CCTV cameras.

The colleges have been told to install CCTV cameras in classrooms, labs, laboratories and playgrounds so that online monitoring of activities going on the campuses can be done.

As per the blueprint prepared by DHE, the online monitoring system will run in four stages. The monitoring will start on December 11 and cover all colleges in the state by January 15, 2014.

Phase-1 (Dec 11): Monitoring of division-level lead colleges

The online monitoring will start from five lead government colleges in all 10 divisions in the state on December 11. The colleges will have to ensure that CCTV cameras are operational in at least five classrooms places. The lead government colleges will have to provide ID and password for accessing live footage to commissioner (higher education) by December 8.

Phase-2 (Jan 1): Monitoring of district-level lead colleges

Monitoring of academic and other activities of district-level lead colleges will start on January 1, 2024.

The lead government colleges have been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in classrooms, labs, and other places on their campuses. The lead government colleges will have to provide ID and password for accessing live footage to commissioner (higher education) by December 22.

Phase-3 (Jan 15): Monitoring of all government colleges

Online monitoring of the academic activities of all government colleges will be done by the lead government colleges at the district level. For this, all the government colleges will give the ID password of the CCTV camera setup to the lead colleges in their respective districts by December 30.

Phase-4 (Jan 15): In the fourth and final phase, private and aided colleges of all district headquarters will also be monitored.

For this, all the colleges have to provide CCTV setup box ID-password to a select government college for monitoring.

In this matter, the Higher Education Department argues that it is necessary to increase attendance in colleges, as many major changes have been made in the new education policy, with focus on quality education. In such a situation, to implement them, it is necessary to hold regular classes in colleges. Besides, it will also be ensured that all the lecturers, associate professors and professors come to the colleges regularly and take classes.