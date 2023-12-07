Land Acquisition For Indore-Budhni Rail Line: Farmers Gear Up For Revolt, To Burn Rly Notices Today In Sanwer

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a strong stance against the land acquisition for the Indore-Budhni broad gauge railway line project, affected farmers are gearing up to strengthen their protest by burning the notices distributed by the Railways.

Disclosing their plans, former Janpad panchayat member and farmer leader Hansraj Mandloi, accompanied by farmer leader Ambaram Modi, addressed a joint press conference here on Thursday.

According to them, a meeting of affected farmers was held in Kadwali Buzurg village. Attended by farmers from surrounding villages, the gathering saw a unanimous decision to oppose the Railways' action.

Youth leader Jitendra Patel said that the meeting highlighted the alleged coercion by the Railways with association of local administration, forcing farmers to accept notices, causing mental distress.

As a symbol of resistance, farmers planned to accumulate near Dharamshala in Kadwali village on Friday, torching the Railways' notices to demonstrate their protest.

Farmers refused to relinquish their lands without fair compensation by the Railways. They demanded compensation worth four times the market value for their lands.

Furthermore, the farmers also demanded government jobs for educated youth from affected families.

Sanjay Chowdhary, Haricharan Patel, Manoj Chowdhary, Shelu Patel, and other farmers were present.