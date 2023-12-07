Indore: Youth Thrashed By Girl’s Family 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was beaten up by a girl’s parents in the Annapurna area, after finding him in her house, police said on Wednesday.

The youth was thrashed on the road by the girl’s parents and relatives. Someone took a video of the incident and circulated it on social media. After the video went viral, the police contacted the girl and her father to complain against the youth but they didn’t reach the police station, so the police took action against the youth under the prohibitory section.

According to Annapurna police station in-charge Sanju Kamle, preliminary investigation revealed that the youth and his friend had come to meet a girl and when her parents caught them inside the house, they beat him up.

Man beaten when he went for intervention

Four men were booked for thrashing a man when he tried to mediate in a dispute between the accused and a person in Kanadia area,

According to the police, Rahul Mandloi, a resident of Kanadia area has complained that two persons were arguing over some issue in the field of Lakhan in Kanadia. When Rahul tried to settle the dispute, Jagdish started an argument with him and later he and his accomplices thrashed him.

A case has been registered against Jagdish, Radheshyam, Mahesh and Sajan on the complaint of Rahul and further investigation is underway into the case.