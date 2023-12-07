Indore: Docs Perform ATG Therapy To Treat Aplastic Anaemia Of A 23-year-old |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) gave a new lease of life to a 23-year-old suffering from aplastic anaemia, by treating him with immunosuppressive therapy (IST) with anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) and cyclosporine A (CsA) therapy.

The doctors claimed that such a technique of treatment had been used for the first time on any patient in a government hospital of the state.

“It is the first-line therapy for acquired aplastic anaemia in those not suitable for bone marrow transplant. The patient had approached doctors of Delhi and Mumbai but didn’t get relief,” Dr Akshay Lahoti, hemato-oncologist, Super Speciality Hospital, said.

He said that the patient, resident of Guna, had approached them about three months ago with the complaint of bleeding from his mouth, nose and ears for eight months. He also had blood clots on his skin.

“During diagnosis, we found that the patient was suffering from aplastic anaemia and bone marrow transplant was not feasible as his body was not accepting the same. The biggest challenge in treatment was to convince the patient for therapy which was given for the first time in the hospital and probably in any government hospital,” the doctor said.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, and Dr Sudhir Kataria played an important role in the procedure while Dr Sumit Shukla supported them in all ways to make it a success.

What is ATG?

Immunosuppressive therapy (IST) with anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) and cyclosporine A (CsA) is the first-line therapy for acquired aplastic anaemia (AA) in those not suitable for bone marrow transplant. Horse ATG (hATG) is preferred for this purpose, but its use is often impeded by shortages and costs.