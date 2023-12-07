MP: Cong MLA Booked For Creating Ruckus During Vote Counting In Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-elected Congress MLA has been booked in connection with obstructing government work on the day of the counting of votes of assembly polls in Ujjain district. The case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and Representation of the People’s Act (RPA) at Nanakheda police station.

According to sources, newly-elected Congress MLA from Mahidpur seat Dinesh Jain Boss is accused of trying to tear the recounting application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and outgoing MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan at the counting centre at Government Engineering College on December 3.

Boss won the election by a small margin of 290 votes following which there was a lot of altercation and dispute between the BJP candidate and the Congress candidate at the counting site regarding recounting of votes. After that, the police intervened and pacified the situation.

“During the counting of votes on Sunday, Congress candidate from Mahidpur Dinesh Jain Boss had attempted to snatch some documents and the assistant returning officer had complained about the matter at Nanakheda police station. Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against the Congress candidate under Section 353, 511, 136 (B) of IPC and RPA,” ASP Guru Prasad Parashar told reporters here on Wednesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.