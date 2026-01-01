 MP News: Garoth Municipal Council, Along With Women Representatives, Launches Cloth Bags Against Plastic
The Garoth Municipal Council, along with women representatives, launched cloth bags at the vegetable market on Thursday to support the Plastic-Free Campaign. Citizens and vendors were educated on the harmful effects of plastic on soil, water, and health. Cloth bags, priced at Rs 20, were sold at Rs 5 to encourage use. Plastic will be banned in the market, with fines for violators.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
article-image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The Garoth Municipal Council, along with women representatives of the town, unveiled cloth bags at the Old Bus Stand Shaheed Chowk vegetable market on Thursday.

Under the Plastic-Free Campaign, this initiative aimed to discourage the use of polythene and spread awareness about its harmful impact on the environment among vegetable vendors and residents.

During the programme, citizens were informed about how plastic pollution damages soil, water bodies and public health. The Municipal Council appealed to traders and shoppers to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and adopting eco-friendly practices. The initiative received wide appreciation from those present, who also took a pledge to support a plastic-free Garoth.

article-image

To promote usage, the Municipal Council distributed cloth bags priced at Rs 20 for a nominal subsidised rate of Rs 5 to vendors and citizens. A meeting with vegetable market traders was also held. Key decisions were taken in the meeting - the plastic polythene will be banned in the area, with challan action to be initiated against violators. Traders were instructed to maintain cleanliness around their shops and actively encourage customers to use cloth bags.

The programme was attended by municipal council president Rajesh Sethia, vice-president Mahesh Malviya, chief municipal officer Girish Sharma, councillors, women members of Star Group, market traders, municipal staff and other prominent citizens, marking a strong collective step towards environmental protection.

