There Will Be No Power Shortage Till 2047: CM Yadav; 30% Solar Energy Increase In 11 Years

There Will Be No Power Shortage Till 2047: CM; 30% Solar Energy Increase In 11 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said there would be no shortage of electricity till 2047 and Madhya Pradesh would remain a power surplus state till then. With clean energy activities expanding, the last 11 years have seen 30% increase in solar energy production in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister stated this while addressing the programme held to distribute the appointment letters to newly recruited 1,060 employees of six power companies at Ravindra Bhawan on Tuesday.

He added that all the available resources were being used for production of electricity in the state. More than 51,000 posts will be filled in electricity companies, which will strengthen them.

Speaking further, Yadav said electricity department provided subsidy of Rs 6,445 crore to more than one crore people. Solar pumps are being provided to 32 lakh farmers. Public health engineering department has set an example to produce its own electricity.

As other departments follow the same line, the responsibility of electricity department will increase and skilled manpower will be needed for management.

Being a power surplus state, Madhya Pradesh is meeting the energy demands of other states. Delhi Metro is running through the electricity produced by the state.