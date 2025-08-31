Madhya Pradesh: Finance Department Engages Foreign Firm As Consultant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The country is talking about Swadeshi. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, all top politicians are encouraging people to opt for Swadeshi.

On the contrary, the finance department has engaged a foreign company, KPMG, as a consultant. KPMG is a global firm with offices in London, New York and Gurugram.

The many departments have been seeking advice from various companies. But, for the first time, the finance department has engaged a consultant outside the government.

The director of finance issued an order asking the officers to provide the company with the budget manual, debt management process, and other information and documents.

The information about a budget is considered the most secret document of the government. Since the finance department has engaged a private company as a consultant, the information about the budget may go into private hands.

This will pose a danger to the secrecy about the financial condition of the state. The finance department keeps information about all other departments.

The proposals related to the budget of various departments are put up before the finance department even after the passing of the budget by the cabinet. All proposals are sent to the finance department before being presented to the cabinet.

A private company being engaged as a consultant may pose a threat to the confidentiality of the information.

We should consult our experts: Raghavji

Former finance minister Raghavji has said as there are many financial experts in the country, it is not justifiable to engage a private consultant. “Engaging a private consultant indicates that we do not have financial experts,” Raghavji said.

It also affects the secrecy of the finance department, he said, adding that the government should keep away from such decisions.

PMU formed

A project management unit (PMU) has been set up to improve the functioning of the finance department.

Together with PMU, KPMG has been engaged as a consultant. Two working groups have also been created under the PMU – one for the budget manual and another for the debt management. Additional secretary-rank officers have been given the responsibility for each working group.