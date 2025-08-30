Love Fails, Fate Intervenes: Indore's Shradha Tiwari Planned To Flee With BF Sarthak, Returned Married With Saviour Karan

Love Fails, Fate Intervenes To Give Missing Girl New Husband | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sometimes life is so dramatic and throws such twists and turns that it unfolds like a script straight out of a Bollywood flick.

This is what happened to the 22-year-old Shraddha Tiwari, who went missing from MIG area on August 23 and resurfaced six days later on Friday when she reached the MIG police station accompanied by her husband.

What began as a love story spiralled into heartbreak and ended with a wedding no one saw coming.

Shraddha had left home to meet her boyfriend, Sarthak Gehlot at the railway station. When he did not show up, she was overwhelmed by emotions and, in anger, boarded a train heading towards Ratlam. In a moment of frustration, she even attempted to jump off the moving train to end her life. But fate intervened.

At that critical moment, she was stopped by Karan Yogi, a man she already knew, who grabbed her hand and saved her. Shraddha told the police that Karan was an electrician at Shraddha’s college, where she had met him two to three times.

Karan denies Shraddha's claims

However, Karan rejected Shraddha’s claim and told police that he had never visited her college and added that when he stopped Shraddha from committing suicide, she said, “If you really want to save me, then marry me.” Karan agreed.

The two then travelled together, first to Khargone, then to Maheshwar, where they reportedly married in a temple.

Later, they went to Karan’s native place in Palia, but his family refused to accept them. The couple then moved to Mandsaur, from where Shraddha eventually contacted her father seeking documents for official registration of the marriage.

Speaking to the media, Anil Tiwari , her father, said that he received a call from Shraddha on Thursday night that she was in Mandsaur with Karan and asked him for some money to stay in a local hotel. He sent money to Karan’s account but they were not given a room as she did not have an identity card. He asked them to reach Jaora by a train from where he picked them up and brought them to Indore.

He further added, “My daughter had gone to meet someone else and suddenly another youth entered the picture. There are many angles to this case, and it must be investigated. My daughter has been trapped. If, after ten days, she still says she wants to marry that boy, I will conduct the marriage with full rituals. But right now, she is not ready for it.”

According to MIG police station in-charge CB Singh, Shraddha and Karan got married in Maheshwar. Shraddha told police that she married Karan of her own free will and without any coercion.