Bhopal: Lives Meant To Save Others Succumb To Injuries; Two Final Year MBBS Students Die In Road Accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two MBBS students died on the spot after their motorcycle rammed into a road divider in Gandhi Nagar area on early Tuesday morning. They were returning after having dinner at a dhaba on Monday night .

The deceased Samarth Patidar (24) and Romil Shakya (24) were final year students of a private medical college. It is presumed that the motorcycle was running at a high speed and the rider lost control over the bike. The accident was so intense that the bike handle broke into two pieces.

Romil who was riding the bike landed some 10 feet from the spot on the other side of the road after the accident. It was early morning and the traffic was less on the road. When a passersby saw the two bleeding bodies, he called the police and gave information about the accident.

The police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Hamidia Hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. The police added that the bodies had been handed to the family members after the postmortem on Tuesday noon.