 Mayka VS Sasural: Families Of Woman & Husband Thrash Each Other With Sticks Outside District Court In Madhya Pradesh (VIDEO)
Mayka VS Sasural: Families Of Woman & Husband Thrash Each Other With Sticks Outside District Court In Madhya Pradesh (VIDEO)

The altercation left total eight people injured on both the sides.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A court hearing of a married couple turned into a 'Mayka Vs Sasural' war right outside the front gate of Morena District Court. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when families of both-- woman and her estranged husband, came face to face and attacked each other with sticks.

A video of the same has surfaced on social media and is doing rounds. Police have gathered all the people involved in the altercation and have filed a complaint based on the statements. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

article-image

Watch the video here:-

article-image

According to information, Anil Baghel, a resident of Joura married woman from the Noorabad area three years ago. A year later, Baghel secured a government job and since then there has been a huge difference in his behaviour. Buoyed by his position, he would fight with his wife over trivial issues He allegedly started assaulting her physically and mentally and even abandoned her. The victim was forced to live with her parents after her husband's family disowned her.

The victim filed a complaint with the police.

Both parties appeared at the District Court for a hearing. However, on their way out, a scuffle erupted, and members from both sides began striking each other with sticks. The clash left eight people injured, who were later taken to the district hospital for treatment.

article-image

Cross-Complaints Filed

Following the incident, Kotwali police registered cross-complaints from both sides and initiated an investigation. A police official stated, "Both sides engaged in a violent confrontation outside the court. FIRs have been registered, and the injured are receiving medical treatment." The police are now investigating both accounts to determine further action.

