 VIDEO: Labourer Spits Gutka Near Govardhan Puja; Assaulted, Forced To Lick Spit & Gagged With Cow Dung In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar
Police station in-charge Prashant Pal said that 20-year-old labourer, identified as Imran Khan, has been arrested under CrPC 151.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was mobbed by some youths, beaten, and forcefully fed cow dung during Govardhan pujan in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. The accused youths claimed that he spat tobacco at the place of worship.

The video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media. It shows the mob assaulting him. One of the youths held his collar and forced him to lick his spit from the place of worship.

According to information, the incident happened on November 2 in Sagaur locality of Dhar, when some people were offering prayers during Govardhan puja. 20-year-old Imran, chewing tobacco, was passing by the area when he spat on the roadside. Accidentally, a few droplets of his spit fell on the place of worship at the side platform. This irked the devotees who were performing the puja. They all stood up and started hurling abuses at him. Some youths, wearing tikka on their foreheads, held him by his collar and forced him to lick his spit droplets off the place of worship. They also gagged his mouth with cow dung (gobar) as a punishment.

Imran's brother Mausam Khan said that he could not study due to several mental challenges, and therefore he started working as a laborer. He had gone out to look for work when the accident happened.

