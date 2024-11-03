Bhopal Shocker: Customer Brutally Beats Saree Shopkeeper For Calling Him ‘Uncle’; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper in Bhopal was brutally thrashed by a customer after addressing him as 'uncle' while showing him 'sarees.'

The incident occurred in Jatkhedi area, where he was allegedly attacked by the customer and his friends after addressing the man as "uncle."

Watch the video below :-

Vishal Shastri, owner of Shastri Fashion near Shani Mandir, reported that a customer, aged around 29-30, came to his store with his family to browse sarees.

According to Shastri, the customer asked to see sarees within a ₹1000 range, and as he was showing options, he addressed the man as "uncle ji," which the customer reportedly found insulting.

The customer became offended and started arguing about why the shopkeeper called him "uncle." The man then left with his family but soon returned with a group of 10-15 friends. The group then allegedly dragged Shastri out of his shop and assaulted him on the street.

Details regarding the customer and his friends who were involved in the incident have not yet been uncovered.

The Misrod police have registered a case following the shopkeeper Shastri's complaint and are actively investigating the matter to gather more information. They are working to identify all parties involved and to understand the full circumstances surrounding the attack.