 Over A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOver A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village (WATCH)

Over A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village (WATCH)

The injured were taken to Jabalpur Medical Hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 men and women were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Jabalpur on Sunday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which circulated widely on social media.

In the video, a large group of people can be seen walking with sticks, and throwing stones at a house. And, the police trying to stop them from doing the same.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes
article-image

The incident is of Koni Kala village, located in Jabalpur’s Patan area. The injured were taken to Jabalpur Medical Hospital for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: BSF Recovers China-Made Drone In Amritsar's Kamirpura village
Punjab: BSF Recovers China-Made Drone In Amritsar's Kamirpura village
Israel Eliminates Commander Of Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit Missile & Rocket Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, In Lebanon
Israel Eliminates Commander Of Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit Missile & Rocket Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, In Lebanon
Mumbai Police Interecepts Death Threat Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Security Forces On Alert As Blackmailer Warns Baba Siddique-Like Killing
Mumbai Police Interecepts Death Threat Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Security Forces On Alert As Blackmailer Warns Baba Siddique-Like Killing
Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival
Telangana Govt Declares 'Sadar Sammelan' As State Festival

According to information, the conflict reportedly began when members of the Chaudhary community went to join a card game at a local gambling spot in the village, where they were allegedly insulted with caste-based remarks and denied entry.

Later, some of the men returned under the influence of alcohol and began shouting insults in the village. Early in the morning, members of another group attacked one of the Chaudhary men and threw stones at his house, sparking retaliation from both sides.

Read Also
Bhopal: 51% Students Clear BA First-Year Exam In Barkatullah University; Demand For Re-Evaluation...
article-image

Police from five nearby stations, along with senior officers, arrived at the scene to restore order and arranged medical assistance for the injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladgi stated that a police team has been deployed in the village, and officers will remain there to monitor the situation as investigations continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village...

Over A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village...

Madhya Pradesh: Daycare Centre At RSK Remains Close A Year After Inauguration

Madhya Pradesh: Daycare Centre At RSK Remains Close A Year After Inauguration

Bhopal: 51% Students Clear BA First-Year Exam In Barkatullah University; Demand For Re-Evaluation...

Bhopal: 51% Students Clear BA First-Year Exam In Barkatullah University; Demand For Re-Evaluation...

PM Narendra Modi Expected To Virtually Inaugurate MP's First Molecular Lab For Sickle Cell Detection

PM Narendra Modi Expected To Virtually Inaugurate MP's First Molecular Lab For Sickle Cell Detection

Indore: CAR T Cell Therapy For Blood Cancer Treatment Introduced By MGM Medical College

Indore: CAR T Cell Therapy For Blood Cancer Treatment Introduced By MGM Medical College