Over A Dozen Injured After Caste-Based Insults Spark Violent Stone-Pelting Clash In Jabalpur Village (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 men and women were injured in stone-pelting between two groups in Jabalpur on Sunday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which circulated widely on social media.

In the video, a large group of people can be seen walking with sticks, and throwing stones at a house. And, the police trying to stop them from doing the same.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Over A Dozen Injured In Village Clash After Caste-Based Insults Spark Stone-Pelting Between Two Groups

The incident is of Koni Kala village, located in Jabalpur’s Patan area. The injured were taken to Jabalpur Medical Hospital for treatment.

According to information, the conflict reportedly began when members of the Chaudhary community went to join a card game at a local gambling spot in the village, where they were allegedly insulted with caste-based remarks and denied entry.

Later, some of the men returned under the influence of alcohol and began shouting insults in the village. Early in the morning, members of another group attacked one of the Chaudhary men and threw stones at his house, sparking retaliation from both sides.

Police from five nearby stations, along with senior officers, arrived at the scene to restore order and arranged medical assistance for the injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladgi stated that a police team has been deployed in the village, and officers will remain there to monitor the situation as investigations continue.