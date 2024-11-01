 Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes
Friday, November 01, 2024
Representational picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of six men allegedly attacked two friends with knives during their stroll to buy cigarettes in Bhopal. The incident happened at city's Talaiya area at around 3am on Friday.

Both victims sustained serious injuries in chest, abdomen and head, and condition of one of them is said to be critical. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Malipura, where doctors are closely monitoring their treatment.

Following the hospital’s report, police have filed an FIR. Preliminary police findings suggest that the attack stemmed from a dispute over purchasing ganja (marijuana).

According to information, the victims, identified as Parvez alias Salman Khan and Amir Pasha, residents of Ashoka Garden, were in Itwara to buy cigarettes. While standing behind a police post, accused Som Kuchbandiya and Tilak, questioned their presence in the area. A verbal argument escalated, leading to physical violence. Som, Tilak, and their associates—Kunal, Shiva, and others—attacked Parvez and Amir with knives and swords. Parvez sustained severe injuries to his face and arms, while Amir is critical with wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.

Preliminary police findings suggest that the attack began from a dispute over purchasing ganja. Sources say Som and his associates allegedly took money from the victims for the substance but did not provide it, sparking the altercation that ended in violence. Police have launched an investigation to gather further details and confirm motives, with additional action pending based on findings. An FIR has been filed based on Parvez’s complaint.

