 MP Shocker: Triple Murder Executed On Diwali Night; Man & Two Sons Axed To Death Tribal Dindori
Police suspected land dispute to be the primary reason of the murder.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of triple murder was reported from Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Dindori, where three men were found dead in an open field on Diwali night. Police suspected a land dispute to be the primary reason for the murder.

The incident happened on Friday at Lalpur village in the Gardasari police station area, where a man and his two young sons were brutally axed to death. Police recovered their bodies drenched in blood.

Shocked at the sight, passersby informed the police. A team of cops reached the fields on Friday night. They recovered the three bodies. Police said all three bodies had the same marks of injuries, and it appeared that they were attacked by an axe.

According to Vahini Singh, Superintendent of Police Dindori, a case of tripe murder surfaced on Diwali night in Dindori's Lalpur Sahni village. Here, a man and his two sons were working on their field on Diwali. The accused attacked the trio with an axe, murdered them, and fled. Prima facia, it appears that the accused and victim were entangled in an old land dispute.

The police have taken a few suspects into custody. They are being interrogated, and more names and details are expected to surface.

