 MP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major Cities

MP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major Cities

In past decades, cities like Gwalior and Ujjain have witnessed record-low temperatures in November.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): November marks the beginning of colder weather in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the northern regions like the Gwalior-Chambal division, where direct cold winds flow in. According to the Meteorological Department, November will bring a significant drop in temperatures across major cities—Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain—dissipating humidity gradually.

In past decades, cities like Gwalior and Ujjain have witnessed record-low temperatures in November. Fifty-four years ago, Gwalior recorded a minimum night temperature of 3°C, while Ujjain’s lowest in November, 50 years ago, reached 2.3°C.

Read Also
2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical
article-image

Rain Patterns in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur

Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur tend to experience some rain during November. With the retreat of the southwest monsoon, the weather generally stabilizes. However, cloud cover remains, leading to cooler nights with daytime temperatures averaging around 30°C and dropping below 15°C at night. Western disturbances can bring light rain in regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, cooling down temperatures further.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8
Boeing Shares Dip Further Amid Accusations Of Overcharging US Air Force
Boeing Shares Dip Further Amid Accusations Of Overcharging US Air Force
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole

Diwali and Temperature Shifts

During Diwali, nights remained cool while days were warmer. Bhopal, Betul, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Naugaon, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh, and Umaria recorded temperatures below 20°C at night, with Pachmarhi being the coldest at 15.2°C. Daytime temperatures, however, crossed 30°C in most cities.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP Leaders Offer Prayers At Party Office In Bhopal On Diwali
article-image

October: Cool Nights and Warm Days

The last week of October brought cooler nights and warmer days, following a ten-year trend. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior saw night temperatures drop below 18°C. Hill stations like Pachmarhi experienced the coldest conditions, while cities like Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded daytime temperatures of 35-36°C.

With the complete withdrawal of the monsoon on October 15, isolated rainfall persisted until October 29 due to cyclonic circulation and low-pressure systems.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major...

MP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP Leaders Offer Prayers At Party Office In Bhopal On Diwali

MP: CM Mohan Yadav, BJP Leaders Offer Prayers At Party Office In Bhopal On Diwali

2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS

Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS

Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field

Diwali Turns To Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Tribal Found Brutally Murdered In Jabalpur Field