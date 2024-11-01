MP Nov 1 Weather Updates: Cold Wave Begins; November To Bring Drop In Temperatures Across Major Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): November marks the beginning of colder weather in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the northern regions like the Gwalior-Chambal division, where direct cold winds flow in. According to the Meteorological Department, November will bring a significant drop in temperatures across major cities—Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain—dissipating humidity gradually.

In past decades, cities like Gwalior and Ujjain have witnessed record-low temperatures in November. Fifty-four years ago, Gwalior recorded a minimum night temperature of 3°C, while Ujjain’s lowest in November, 50 years ago, reached 2.3°C.

Rain Patterns in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur

Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur tend to experience some rain during November. With the retreat of the southwest monsoon, the weather generally stabilizes. However, cloud cover remains, leading to cooler nights with daytime temperatures averaging around 30°C and dropping below 15°C at night. Western disturbances can bring light rain in regions like Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, cooling down temperatures further.

Diwali and Temperature Shifts

During Diwali, nights remained cool while days were warmer. Bhopal, Betul, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Naugaon, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh, and Umaria recorded temperatures below 20°C at night, with Pachmarhi being the coldest at 15.2°C. Daytime temperatures, however, crossed 30°C in most cities.

October: Cool Nights and Warm Days

The last week of October brought cooler nights and warmer days, following a ten-year trend. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior saw night temperatures drop below 18°C. Hill stations like Pachmarhi experienced the coldest conditions, while cities like Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded daytime temperatures of 35-36°C.

With the complete withdrawal of the monsoon on October 15, isolated rainfall persisted until October 29 due to cyclonic circulation and low-pressure systems.