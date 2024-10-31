 2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

Post-mortem examination of eight elephants have been completed, while the autopsy of the ninth pachyderm was currently on, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical | Representative Pic/Pixabay

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two more wild elephants have died in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) after consuming a toxic substance, taking the toll to nine so far this week, while another jumbo is in a critical condition, an official said on Thursday.

"One tusker died on Wednesday and another one on Thursday morning. One more is battling for life, he told PTI preferring anonymity.

Post-mortem examination of eight elephants have been completed, while the autopsy of the ninth pachyderm was currently on, he said.

When contacted over phone, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy said, "Autopsies have been conducted and veterinary doctors on the basis on circumstantial evidences have said toxicity has been observed in their stomach."

FPJ Shorts
‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Joining BJP, Ravi Raja Slams Congress, Alleges 'Discrimination' In Ticket Distribution For Mumbai Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Joining BJP, Ravi Raja Slams Congress, Alleges 'Discrimination' In Ticket Distribution For Mumbai Seats
Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’
Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was Split Open’
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Crimson Thursday Weekly Draw
Read Also
MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life
article-image

"Also, a lot of kodo millet has been found (in their stomach)," said Krishnamoorthy, who heads the state government-appointed five-member committee probing the death of tuskers in Bandhavgarh which is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh.

When pointed out that monkeys eat an enormous amount of kodo millet, but do not die, he said, "We have sent samples (viscera) of elephants to a Jabalpur-based school of wildlife forensic and health for examination." "Only forensic examination will reveal the toxin," Krishnamoorthy said when asked whether the dead elephants had consumed some poisonous pesticides sprayed in the field.

All the dead elephants were part of a herd of 13 which included one male jumbo that has died, he said.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal
article-image

According to wildlife experts, this is perhaps the first instance in the country where nine wildlife elephant have died in a span of three days.

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards.

After that carcasses of three more jumbos were found in Bandhavgarh, which is famous for tigers, but also houses elephants.

The Krishnamoorthy-led probe panel has been asked directed by the government to submit its report within ten days. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

2 More Wild Elephants Die In MP's Bandhavgarh, Toll Rises To 9; Another Jumbo Critical

Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS

Madhya Pradesh Politicians Celebrate Diwali In Unique Ways; Moments Captured In PICS

Diwali 2024: Return Of Ram Lalla Adds Fervour To Celebrations

Diwali 2024: Return Of Ram Lalla Adds Fervour To Celebrations

Indore: Pollution Surge on Diwali; Respiratory Patients Advised To Avoid Morning Walks, Others To...

Indore: Pollution Surge on Diwali; Respiratory Patients Advised To Avoid Morning Walks, Others To...

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...