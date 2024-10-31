MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

Representative Image | National Geographic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the eight dead elephants were buried as per the protocol in Bandhavgarh. In the meantime, treatment of one more ailing elephant is undergoing. “ We are treating one ailing elephant,” said Veterinary doctor of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Dr Nitin Gupta to the Free Press.

The Special Task Force has started an investigation into the mysterious death case of eight elephants that occurred at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the last two days.

The crops of nearby fields are being checked to ascertain whether the poisonous substance was sprinkled on them or not.

In the meantime, after the autopsy, all the eight dead elephants were buried on Wednesday itself. One elephant is undergoing treatment. It is being treated under the watchful eyes of the expert wildlife doctors and all efforts are being made to save him.

The committee formed by the state government and headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamurthy has also started its investigation.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection for poisoning the elephants. In the meantime, wildlife activists are worried over the death of eight elephants in Bandhavgarh and are demanding harsh punishment to the guilty.

Sources said that investigation teams are waiting for the forensic reports of the sample of Kudo and paddy crop sent for examination to the forensic lab report. On the outcome of the report, they can zero on the suspected farmers and can grill them.