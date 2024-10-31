 MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

The Special Task Force has started an investigation into the mysterious death case of eight elephants that occurred at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the last two days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | National Geographic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the eight dead elephants were buried as per the protocol in Bandhavgarh. In the meantime, treatment of one more ailing elephant is undergoing. “ We are treating one ailing elephant,” said Veterinary doctor of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Dr Nitin Gupta to the Free Press.

The Special Task Force has started an investigation into the mysterious death case of eight elephants that occurred at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the last two days.

The crops of nearby fields are being checked to ascertain whether the poisonous substance was sprinkled on them or not.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Special Bhasma Aarti Performed At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
article-image

In the meantime, after the autopsy, all the eight dead elephants were buried on Wednesday itself. One elephant is undergoing treatment. It is being treated under the watchful eyes of the expert wildlife doctors and all efforts are being made to save him.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead
Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead
Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BANNED In Saudi Arabia Due To Ramayana References, Homosexuality
Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BANNED In Saudi Arabia Due To Ramayana References, Homosexuality
Usha Financial Services Makes Debut On NSE At Discount Price; Hits Lower Circuit
Usha Financial Services Makes Debut On NSE At Discount Price; Hits Lower Circuit
'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck?' Former US President Donald Trump Asks In Response To Joe Biden's Remarks After Arriving In Green Bay, Wisconsin
'How Do You Like My Garbage Truck?' Former US President Donald Trump Asks In Response To Joe Biden's Remarks After Arriving In Green Bay, Wisconsin

The committee formed by the state government and headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamurthy has also started its investigation.

Read Also
3,000 Trees To Be Cleared For Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road; Project To Enhance Connectivity By 2028
article-image

So far, no one has been arrested in connection for poisoning the elephants. In the meantime, wildlife activists are worried over the death of eight elephants in Bandhavgarh and are demanding harsh punishment to the guilty.

Sources said that investigation teams are waiting for the forensic reports of the sample of Kudo and paddy crop sent for examination to the forensic lab report. On the outcome of the report, they can zero on the suspected farmers and can grill them.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP: All Eight Dead Elephants Buried, One More Being Treated To Save Its Life

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...

MP Oct 31 Weather Update: Clear Skies & Cool Nights Mark Madhya Pradesh’s Transition To Winter;...

Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal

Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal

MP Updates: 'MP’s Voters’ Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar...

MP Updates: 'MP’s Voters’ Count Stands At 5,61,38,277,' Says CEO; Omkareshwar Floating Solar...

Madhya Pradesh: Resentment Grows, Five Congress Leaders Step Down From Post

Madhya Pradesh: Resentment Grows, Five Congress Leaders Step Down From Post