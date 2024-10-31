3,000 Trees To Be Cleared For Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road; Project To Enhance Connectivity By 2028

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 3,000 trees will be cut, shifted or uprooted for the six lane road to be built between Indore-Ujjain. Preparations for this have started. The electric poles and transformers obstructing the construction of the six lane are also to be shifted. The process for this has also started. The agency that took the contract for the construction of the six lane has completed the work of counting the trees. The work of pole shifting will start from next month.

In this project, both lanes will be 12.5 meters wide. The journey of 55 kilometres can be completed in 35 to 40 minutes. Currently it takes 60 to 70 minutes. MPRDC officials said that 3,000 trees obstructing the six lane road will be cut. These were planted by MPRDC itself. After road widening, plantation will be done afresh. Permission for cutting trees and shifting poles has been sought through the concerned collectors in the matter.

A road will be built from Indore's Aurobindo Hospital to Ujjain's Harifatak Bridge. The cost of the project is Rs 1,692 crore. The construction deadline is March 2028. Three flyovers will be built. Apart from this, 6 underpasses will also be built. 8 junctions will be built to connect rural roads. The length of the six lane will be 46 km. It will be built in three parts. The first phase will be of 14 km.

Later, roads of 16-16 km will be built. Three flyovers will be built on the six lane near Sanwer, Shanti Palace Tiraha and Engineering College. Separate lanes will be kept for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the route.